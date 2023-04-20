Heartland Votes

WATCH: Rare hybrid solar eclipse seen in few places around the world

A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday. (Source: Terra Australias)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday.

It was one of the few places in the world that was able to see the cosmic event.

Visitors from across the country, and the world, poured into the Town of Exmouth to get a glimpse of this rare solar event, when the sun, the Earth and the moon aligned to awe-inspiring effect.

Scientists, eclipse hunters and enthusiasts could be seen on Wednesday gearing up for the occasion at the viewing site in the town.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Most of southeast Missouri is under a level 2 risk for severe storms on Thursday, April 20,...
First Alert: Tracking storms tomorrow
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
The Good Good Golf group has been playing at the Dalhousie Golf Club over the past ten days.
Good Good golf group plays at Dalhousie with A.J. Pujols
Crews extinguished a fire at a house on Red Hawk Ridge in Gordonville, Missouri, Wednesday...
Crews extinguish house fire in Gordonville, Mo.; 1 animal died inside

Latest News

A past look at the Cape Riverfront Market.
Cape Riverfront Market opening day May 6
FILE - Richard Glossip can still plead his case for clemency to the five-member Oklahoma Pardon...
Oklahoma court upholds Richard Glossip’s murder conviction
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens walks in the rain with his son Hunter Biden as...
IRS agent alleges Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled
Sen. Schmitt discusses his first 100 days in office.
Sen. Schmitt discusses first 100 days in office