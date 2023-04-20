Heartland Votes

Two charged for Unlawful Sale of Alcohol at Club 262 in Williamson County

Two people face charges in connection with the investigation into a club a local sheriff calls a "nuisance."
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people have been charged after evidence was recovered that an unlicensed liquor establishment was being operated in Williamson County.

On April 8, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at “Club 262″ in Williamson County. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered more than 30 rounds between suspects in the parking lot. The gunfire resulted in a 29-year-old male being struck in the chest and being transported to a regional trauma center by helicopter.

This caused the Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at Club 262. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the search resulted in the recovery of probable cause evidence that an unlicensed liquor establishment was being operated. On April 19, Akeem Petty and Sierra Alderton of Marion with the Unlawful Sale of Alcohol.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement continues to narrow the identities of those responsible for the shooting. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the arrests in this case are eminent. Both Petty and Alderton are set to appear in court on June 2.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477. All callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Most of southeast Missouri is under a level 2 risk for severe storms on Thursday, April 20,...
First Alert: Tracking storms tomorrow
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
The Good Good Golf group has been playing at the Dalhousie Golf Club over the past ten days.
Good Good golf group plays at Dalhousie with A.J. Pujols
Crews extinguished a fire at a house on Red Hawk Ridge in Gordonville, Missouri, Wednesday...
Crews extinguish house fire in Gordonville, Mo.; 1 animal died inside

Latest News

A Heartland man is un custody in connection with a deadly shooting in the Kansas City area on...
Cape Girardeau man arrested after deadly shooting in Kansas City
Crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning, April 20.
Crews respond to house fire in Cape Girardeau
Two people face charges in connection with the investigation into a club a local sheriff calls...
Two charged unlawful sale of alcohol in Williamson County
Officials say no one was home at 822 Rodney Vista Lane this morning when the fire broke out...
House fire on Rodney Vista Lane in Cape under investigation