Two charged for Unlawful Sale of Alcohol at Club 262 in Williamson County

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people have been charged after evidence was recovered that an unlicensed liquor establishment was being operated in Williamson County.

On April 8, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at “Club 262″ in Williamson County. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered more than 30 rounds between suspects in the parking lot. The gunfire resulted in a 29-year-old male being struck in the chest and being transported to a regional trauma center by helicopter.

This caused the Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at Club 262. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the search resulted in the recovery of probable cause evidence that an unlicensed liquor establishment was being operated. On April 19, Akeem Petty and Sierra Alderton of Marion with the Unlawful Sale of Alcohol.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement continues to narrow the identities of those responsible for the shooting. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the arrests in this case are eminent. Both Petty and Alderton are set to appear in court on June 2.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477. All callers may remain anonymous.

