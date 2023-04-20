Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70

Heartland Votes

Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning at a motel in Sweet Springs.(MSHP, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested an 18-year-old suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in Oak Grove, Missouri.

The patrol stated Thursday morning that Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning at a motel in Sweet Springs.

He was arrested just before 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers received a 911 call on April 19 about a possible shooting between two vehicles on eastbound I-70 at 4:19 p.m. Additional calls indicated a victim had been struck by gunfire.

MSHP found a shooting victim, a man in a green pickup. EMS declared him dead at the scene at 4:40 p.m.

He was so severely injured in the shooting that he immediately lost consciousness. Because he was driving at highway speeds, his truck went off the roadway and down an embankment. It then when back up, across the roadway, and crashed into a semi that was parked at the travel plaza, the patrol stated.

MSHP proceeded to stage troopers to the east along a 50-mile stretch. Then, at 5:20 p.m., the suspect vehicle was spotted 20 miles east of Oak Grove. They tried to stop the Elantra, but it sped off and the chase continued another 20 miles to the Sweet Springs area.

At that point, spike strips were deployed and a tire blew. The driver eased off the road, got out, and ran into a field.

