Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested an 18-year-old suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in Oak Grove, Missouri.

The patrol stated Thursday morning that Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning at a motel in Sweet Springs.

He was arrested just before 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers received a 911 call on April 19 about a possible shooting between two vehicles on eastbound I-70 at 4:19 p.m. Additional calls indicated a victim had been struck by gunfire.

SUSPECT INFO

I-70 / Oak Grove shooting



Charles J. Smith 5/18/2004

Cape Girardeau, MO.



Photo on the right is from security video footage captured earlier this morning from a motel in Sweet Springs, MO.



Please call 911 or *55 if you have seen or encounter Smith. pic.twitter.com/cZrZttf7HE — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) April 20, 2023

MSHP found a shooting victim, a man in a green pickup. EMS declared him dead at the scene at 4:40 p.m.

He was so severely injured in the shooting that he immediately lost consciousness. Because he was driving at highway speeds, his truck went off the roadway and down an embankment. It then when back up, across the roadway, and crashed into a semi that was parked at the travel plaza, the patrol stated.

MSHP proceeded to stage troopers to the east along a 50-mile stretch. Then, at 5:20 p.m., the suspect vehicle was spotted 20 miles east of Oak Grove. They tried to stop the Elantra, but it sped off and the chase continued another 20 miles to the Sweet Springs area.

At that point, spike strips were deployed and a tire blew. The driver eased off the road, got out, and ran into a field.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.