Storms moving across the Heartland, cooler temperatures for the weekend

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/20/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms will be moving across the area tonight. Some may be severe, with the main threats being damaging winds and possible hail. Storms will linger overnight into Friday morning. Following the storms, temperatures drop to the 60s across the Heartland.

The weekend looks drier, with mornings reaching temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. Lots of sunshine for the weekend and into the start of the workweek. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more chances for precipitation.

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 4/20/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 4/20/23
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 4/20/23