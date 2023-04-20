Sen. Schmitt discusses first 100 days in office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Senator Eric Schmitt just passed his first 100 days in Congress.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime. As a 6th generation Missourian, representing Missouri, the state I was born and raised in, it’s just an honor,” Missouri’s junior senator said. “The Republican sworn into office January 3, 2023, as the nation’s 2,000th senator.

Schmitt replaced Republican Roy Blunt who retired after two terms in the Senate.

He served as attorney general in Missouri before being elected to Senate.

“I’m one of the few people that had no previous experience in Washington,” he said. “I had been a statewide elected official in Missouri, but getting to know the other senators and figuring out ways we can work together, I think that is really important and that is the kind of work ethic I’m going to bring to this place.”

He told KFVS that it’s the personal relationships he has made in D.C. that are making the difference.

“And try to find those places where we can work together on those things that will move the country along. And allow Missourians to improve their dreams. That is the most important thing I can do,” he continued.

Schmitt has signed on as a co-sponsor for 32 bills, including one to repeal the death tax and Thin Blue Line Act.

“We’ve jumped right in. We have a great team, a great staff. We are doing everything we can to handle constituent issues that come before us and do the work here in Washington, too,” he said.

