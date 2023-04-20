Heartland Votes

SEMO Football holds last spring practice

SEMO Football holds last practice before spring game.
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO football’s annual spring game is only two days away. The Redhawks held their final spring practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Fourteen starters from last season will be returning to the 2023 roster for SEMO. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent said that has been a big advantage for this year’s spring practices.

“We were able to put a lot of deeper scheme in, and it was a lot more competitive,” said DeLaurent. “Last year we were all trying to figure out who we were. (This year) we were full pads, scrimmaging, driving the ball.

“We’ve been getting after each other all spring, so that’s been different. It was a lot of fun because we got to play a lot of football.”

SEMO will kickoff their spring game on Friday at 6 p.m. at Scott City High School.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Most of southeast Missouri is under a level 2 risk for severe storms on Thursday, April 20,...
First Alert: Tracking storms tomorrow
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
The Good Good Golf group has been playing at the Dalhousie Golf Club over the past ten days.
Good Good golf group plays at Dalhousie with A.J. Pujols

Latest News

Tennessee Tech vs SEMO
SEMO Baseball comes from behind against Tennessee Tech for 8-6 win and series sweep
Southern Illinois Spring Game
Southern Illinois Football hosts annual spring game
Eastern Illinois vs SEMO
SEMO Tennis wins OVC regular season championship
SEMO Football Tight Ends preview.
Tight End a position to watch ahead of SEMO’s spring game