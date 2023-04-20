SEMO Football holds last spring practice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO football’s annual spring game is only two days away. The Redhawks held their final spring practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Fourteen starters from last season will be returning to the 2023 roster for SEMO. Quarterback Paxton DeLaurent said that has been a big advantage for this year’s spring practices.

“We were able to put a lot of deeper scheme in, and it was a lot more competitive,” said DeLaurent. “Last year we were all trying to figure out who we were. (This year) we were full pads, scrimmaging, driving the ball.

“We’ve been getting after each other all spring, so that’s been different. It was a lot of fun because we got to play a lot of football.”

SEMO will kickoff their spring game on Friday at 6 p.m. at Scott City High School.

