Heartland Votes

Port Cape Mural to be restored

An iconic building in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. is getting a facelift.
An iconic building in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. is getting a facelift.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An iconic building in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. is getting a facelift.

A local artist is restoring the large Coca-Cola mural on the side of the building housing port in Cape Girardeau.

The restoration of the mural is just one part of a bigger restoration project that is looking to upgrade the building structurally, but also make it a landmark in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The structure was built in the mid-1800s and has been a part of much of the history of the city of Cape Girardeau.

