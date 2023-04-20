Poplar Bluff’s Lawson Barks wins Notre Dame Invitational at Dalhousie Golf Club

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame boys golf hosted a seven-team Invitational match at Dalhousie on Wednesday.

Jackson, Poplar Bluff, Helias, St. Mary’s, Senath-Hornersville, Ladue and the host Bulldogs made up the field.

Poplar Bluff’s Lawson Barks earned medalist honors by carding a 70. Barks had the best score by three strokes.

Jackson’s Ian Lambert (third - 75) and Poplar Bluff’s Benjamin Miller (tenth - 85) also finished in the top ten individuals.

Helias placed first as a team posting a score of 311.

Poplar Bluff earned runner-up at 333 with Jackson in third at 336.

