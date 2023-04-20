Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff’s Lawson Barks wins Notre Dame Invitational at Dalhousie Golf Club

Notre Dame Invitational.
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame boys golf hosted a seven-team Invitational match at Dalhousie on Wednesday.

Jackson, Poplar Bluff, Helias, St. Mary’s, Senath-Hornersville, Ladue and the host Bulldogs made up the field.

Poplar Bluff’s Lawson Barks earned medalist honors by carding a 70. Barks had the best score by three strokes.

Jackson’s Ian Lambert (third - 75) and Poplar Bluff’s Benjamin Miller (tenth - 85) also finished in the top ten individuals.

Helias placed first as a team posting a score of 311.

Poplar Bluff earned runner-up at 333 with Jackson in third at 336.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Most of southeast Missouri is under a level 2 risk for severe storms on Thursday, April 20,...
First Alert: Tracking storms tomorrow
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
The Good Good Golf group has been playing at the Dalhousie Golf Club over the past ten days.
Good Good golf group plays at Dalhousie with A.J. Pujols

Latest News

SEMO Football holds last practice before spring game.
SEMO Football holds last spring practice
High School Baseball highlights 4/19
Woodland baseball and Bernie softball win Stoddard County Athletic Association Conference Tournament Championships
Notre Dame Invitational.
Notre Dame Invitational
SEMO Football holds last practice before spring game.
SEMO Football holds last practice before spring game