Heartland Votes

Mo. first responders to receive $6.3M in grants

The Missouri Department of Public Safety approved 428 grants totaling more than $6.3 million to...
The Missouri Department of Public Safety approved 428 grants totaling more than $6.3 million to law enforcement, fire service and EMS providers across the state.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety approved 428 grants totaling more than $6.3 million to law enforcement, fire service and EMS providers across the state.

According to the release from the governor’s office, the money will be used for new equipment, supplies, personnel and training.

Grant-funded equipment includes patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, firefighter turnout gear, extrication equipment, cardiac monitors and emergency communications radios.

Other grants are still under review.

“Meeting with first responders and traveling to disaster scenes across the state, we know how essential it is that these devoted public servants have the essential equipment and training they need to do their jobs,” Governor Mike Parson said in the release. “These grants mean law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel will be better equipped in performing their lifesaving work and protecting the public.”

The maximum grant amount to recipients was $20,000.

Grants were awarded as follows:

  • Law Enforcement: To date, a total of 106 law enforcement agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, and investigative technology and software. The list of law enforcement grant recipients is available here.
  • Fire Safety: To date, a total of 224 fire service agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $3 million for equipment, including turnout gear, extrication equipment, and thermal imaging cameras. The list of fire service grant recipients is available here.
  • EMS: To date, a total of 98 emergency medical service providers have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including automatic compression devices, cardiac monitors, and emergency communications radios. The list of EMS grant recipients is available here.

The grant application has closed; however, grant recipient lists will be updated periodically as additional grants are finalized.

The funding for these public safety grants is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grants require a local match of 50 percent; for example, if the total cost of a project were $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000 and the ARPA share of the grant would be $20,000.

Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

