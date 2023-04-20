Heartland Votes

Man arrested after 2 injured in shooting at ‘The Store’ in Hayti

A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”
A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”

According to Hayti police, on Wednesday, April 19, around 7:20 p.m., they responded to shots being fired at the business. Officers said they could hear active shooting when they arrived, and they found an 18-year-old victim wounded.

An officer found the suspect, who immediately dropped the weapon and surrendered.

The 42-year-old Hayti man was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon. He’s being held at the Pemiscot County Jail.

Police say a second victim, a 31-year-old Hayti man was airlifted to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

The 18 year old, also from Hayti, was treated and released with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Hayti police were assisted by the Caruthersville Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayti Police Department at 573-359-6348.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Most of southeast Missouri is under a level 2 risk for severe storms on Thursday, April 20,...
First Alert: Tracking storms tomorrow
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
The Good Good Golf group has been playing at the Dalhousie Golf Club over the past ten days.
Good Good golf group plays at Dalhousie with A.J. Pujols
Crews extinguished a fire at a house on Red Hawk Ridge in Gordonville, Missouri, Wednesday...
Crews extinguish house fire in Gordonville, Mo.; 1 animal died inside

Latest News

Creatordale combines private partners, SIU's Innovation Development Lab and the community.
Creatordale media project combines private partners, SIU's Innovation Develop. Lap, community
The beaches at Wappapello Lake will open Friday, April 21 for the season.
Beaches to open at Lake Wappapello this weekend
Crews extinguished a fire at a house on Red Hawk Ridge in Gordonville, Missouri, Wednesday...
Crews extinguish house fire in Gordonville, Mo.; 1 animal died inside
The HUB Recreation Center in Marion, Illinois was awarded the USA Swimming Foundation 2023...
The HUB Recreation Center receives $3,500 grant from USA Swimming Foundation