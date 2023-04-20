Leaders in Massac County are raising awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - If you are familiar with the Superman Statue in Metropolis, Ill., you may have noticed it looked different. On April 20, it was decked with pinwheels, ribbons and balloons as groups in Massac County are drawing attention to child abuse.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Representatives from multiple local organizations spoke to those in attendance about the need to work together to raise awareness for what they say is an on going issue in Southern Illinois.

“Yes we are raising awareness but this is about coming together as a community, reminding our spirit for child abuse prevention and really just letting ourselves know that we have this network to carry, that we have each others backs for this important work,” said Rachel Chruszczyk, Southern Region Prevention Specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois.

Multiple organizations put on today’s event including Massac County States Attorney Office, Massac County Sheriff’s Office, Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition, Massac County Mental Health, Massac Memorial Hospital, Guardian Family Services. The Reaching for Kids program, in partnership with the Southern 7 Child Abuse Prevention Coalition, will be holding a proclamation reading to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Child Abuse Prevention Month has been observed each April since its first presidential proclamation in 1983. Since that time, millions of Americans have participated in this national campaign.

Individuals, organizations and communities across the United States plant pinwheels, tie ribbons, organize trainings, host fundraisers, and support a multitude of other activities celebrating healthy, happy childhoods and raising awareness that all children deserve to grow up in nurturing, safe homes.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.