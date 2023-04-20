Heartland Votes

Koe Wetzel performing at Show Me Center

Koe Wetzel will be performing at the Show Me Center in September as part of his new North American headline tour, “Road to Hell Paso.”
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Genre-bending musical artist, Koe Wetzel, will be performing at the Show Me Center in September as part of his new North American headline tour, “Road to Hell Paso.”

The newly announced 22-date tour includes a stop at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on September 28. Wetzel has been on the road playing sold out shows across the country in support of his latest album Hell Paso. The album was recorded outside of El Paso, Texas, in Wetzel’s home state.

Tickets for the performance at the Show Me Center go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. Doors open on September 28 at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. To get information on ticket pricing, as well as to purchase tickets on April 28, you can go to the Show Me Center Event Page. You can also visit Koe Wetzel’s website for tour information.

