Heartland Votes

Kids left home alone test positive for meth, mom arrested

On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa...
On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge Melissa Henley with three counts of introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 37-year-old woman after they said three children left home alone tested positive for methamphetamine.

On March 9, a Southside teacher called the Independence County Sheriff’s Office requesting a welfare check.

When investigators went to the home, they found two of the children alone.

The oldest victim said their caretaker, 37-year-old Melissa M. Henley, had been in Branson, Missouri, since March 7, the affidavit stated. The child also stated they had not been in school for six days but another child had gone to school that day.

Jared Geaslin, 40, is charged with three counts of introducing a controlled substance into the...
Jared Geaslin, 40, is charged with three counts of introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the affidavit, the child said Henley and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Jared D. Geaslin, “were doing drugs” and stated there were “smoking pipes and a bag with white stuff in it” in her bedroom.

All three children were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for hair drug tests. According to court documents, all three tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.

On April 17, an Independence County Circuit Court judge found probable cause to charge both Henley and Geaslin with three counts of introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person.

Both suspects are being held in the county detention center in lieu of a $100,000 bond each.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The western part of the Heartland is under a level 2 risk for severe weather, while the eastern...
First Alert: Tracking storms today
A man was arrested after two people were injured in a shooting at “The Store.”
Man arrested after 2 injured in shooting at ‘The Store’ in Hayti
4/20 Fest is underway in Capaha Park until 7 p.m.
4/20 Fest held in Capaha Park; 1st time unofficial holiday can be celebrated legally in Mo.
Charles Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video Thursday morning...
Troopers arrest Cape Girardeau 18-year-old wanted in fatal Oak Grove shooting on I-70
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

The goal of the Reentry 2030 initiative is to have all 50 US states working at state and local...
Missouri lawmakers effort reentry program to help inmates secure jobs
MoDOT
Lawmakers weigh stricter penalties for work zone crashes
A local artist is restoring the large Coca Cola mural on the side of the building housing port...
Port Cape Mural to be restored
Marijuana
First legal 4/20 keeping dispensaries busy
A local artist is restoring the large Coca Cola mural on the side of the building housing port...
Port Cape Girardeau mural restoration