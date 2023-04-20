Josh Hawley responds to Glenallen Tornado

GLENALLEN, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been more than 2 weeks since a deadly tornado ripped through Bollinger County, and ever since, the community has worked on repairing Glenallen, Mo.

Many people and communities have donated and given to the community to assist them. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley gave his thoughts on the community. He said that those in Glenallen are strong and deserve all the help they can get.

“I would like to see the federal government provide disaster relief aid here,” Hawley said. “And I think we should look at it on a holistic basis, just because individual houses doesn’t meet the threshold for federal aid, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t consider the disaster zone as a whole.”

Hawley said he is hopeful the federal government will include other tornadoes in other parts of the state to unlock aid for folks in the community.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.