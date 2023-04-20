Heartland Votes

The HUB Recreation Center receives $3,500 grant from USA Swimming Foundation

By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The HUB Recreation Center in Marion, Illinois was awarded the USA Swimming Foundation 2023 Youth Learn to Swim Grant of $3,500.

According to a release from The HUB, the award will go toward the recreation center’s continued efforts to provide free swim lessons for youth in Marion and surrounding communities. The USA Swimming Foundation has awarded a total of $647,522 to programs across the country.

“Over 14,000 individuals will now have the opportunity to learn the lifesaving skill of water safety across the country,” said USA Swimming Foundation Senior Director of Development Elaine Calip.

HUB General Manager Chris Georgantas said it is an honor to be selected as one of 69 swim providers across 25 states from an application pool of more than 220 programs.

Georgantas added that the grant will allow the recreation center to serve around 100 children between the ages of 5 and 17.

“Drowning prevention is one of our primary missions at The HUB Aquatics Center, and there is no better way to accomplish this than to reach those in our community who may not have access to structured swim programs,” Georgantas said. “This program encourages youth to be more active and work toward achieving new goals in a fun and welcoming atmosphere.”

To learn more about The HUB Recreation Center, visit their website.

