Good Day Farm hosts 4/20 Fest for World Weed Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s 4/20, the unofficial holiday for Marijuana enthusiasts. And in Missouri, it’s the first year adult-use cannabis is legal in the Show Me State.

The holiday has long been a celebration marked behind closed doors, but this year Good Day Farm is hosting 4/20 Fest in Capaha Park to invite the community to learn more about cannabis culture. Drae Rowe, the general manager of the dispensary said it’s about more than just marijuana.

“I know everybody doing something, every dispensary is doing something,” Rowe said.

He wants everyone, cannabis connoisseur or not, to enjoy the day.

“As the first 4/20, we should probably do something for the community,” Rowe said.

LeiAmber Wagner has a booth at the festival to showcase the small business she owns with two of her friends.

“Like hollistic items, some natural health, we’ve got goodies, we’ve got treats,” Wagner said.

Wagner said this event is not just a party, but it’s also giving the community a great opportunity to shop local.

“It brings a lot of us out of the woodwork and I think it’s really great the way cape brings our community together,” Wagner said.

That includes Cape’s four-legged residents. SEMO Pets brought adoptable dogs out for a day in the park.

“Somebody needs to come get these babies,” Kelli Dysinger, the organization’s volunteer coordinator said.

Dysinger said community events like this are great place to help animals find homes.

“I think it’s good just to see everyone supporting the community and it’s bringing everybody together today,” Dysinger said.

And although the event is in honor of World Weed day, Rowe said the idea is to introduce vendors now, so you can potentially buy marijuana later.

“Just celebrate being around the community and having a good time,” Rowe said.

An important caveat: Marijuana is not for sale at Capaha Park. You can buy it at the dispensary across the street, but organizers encourage you not to not smoke it there.

