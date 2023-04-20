Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking storms today

Your First Alert forecast at 5:30 a.m. on 4/20.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will start out dry, but thunderstorm chances begin to increase from west to east this afternoon into this evening.

The western half of the area is under a level 2 risk for severe weather and east of the Mississippi is a level 1.

Brian Alworth says the greatest threats will be hail and damaging winds, mainly over southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, late this afternoon and evening.

Otherwise, much of the day will be warm, windy and even mostly sunny. In fact, red flag warnings for fire danger have been issued for eastern counties of the Heartland for today.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue today and into Friday as a slow-moving front eases off to the east.

Friday will be much cooler with little severe threat but locally heavy downpours could be an issue, especially east of the Mississippi.

The weekend will be dry, but relatively cool. Depending on wind and clouds, there could be some scattered frost Sunday and especially Monday mornings.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Most of southeast Missouri is under a level 2 risk for severe storms on Thursday, April 20,...
First Alert: Tracking storms tomorrow
The Good Good Golf group has been playing at the Dalhousie Golf Club over the past ten days.
Good Good golf group plays at Dalhousie with A.J. Pujols
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
Crews are on the scene of a gas station fire Wednesday morning, April 19.
Crews on scene of gas station fire in Essex, Mo.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm and windy again tomorrow. Storms possible late tomorrow.
Most of southeast Missouri is under a level 2 risk for severe storms on Thursday, April 20,...
First Alert: Tracking storms tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook