First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Today will start out dry, but thunderstorm chances begin to increase from west to east this afternoon into this evening. SPC has the western half of the area under a level 2 risk….level 1 east of the Mississippi. The greatest threats will be hail and damaging winds mainly over SE MO and SW IL late afternoon and evening. Otherwise much of the day will be warm, windy and even mostly sunny. In fact, red flag warnings for fire danger have been issued for eastern counties of the Heartland for today.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue today and into Friday as a slow-moving front eases off to the east. Friday will be much cooler with little severe threat but locally heavy downpours could be an issue especially east of the Mississippi. The weekend will be dry but relatively cool. Depending on wind and clouds, there could be some scattered frost Sunday and especially Monday mornings!

