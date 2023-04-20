Heartland Votes

Crews extinguish house fire in Gordonville, Mo.; 1 animal died inside

Crews extinguished a fire at a house on Red Hawk Ridge in Gordonville, Missouri, Wednesday...
Crews extinguished a fire at a house on Red Hawk Ridge in Gordonville, Missouri, Wednesday evening, April 19.(Eric Lynn)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews extinguished a fire at a house on Red Hawk Ridge in Gordonville, Missouri, Wednesday evening, April 19.

According to Capt. Michael Gentry with the Jackson Fire Department and Gordonville Fire Protection District, no residents were inside at the time of the fire, but three animals were inside.

Capt. Gentry confirmed one of the three animals died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but crews are still investigating.

