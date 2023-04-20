Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau police investigating shooting after victim showed up at hospital

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital Wednesday night, April 19.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the hospital around 8 p.m. for a victim with a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound.

He said the victim was uncooperative with officers.

While searching the area of the 900 block of William Street, officers found evidence related to the investigation.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing.

