4/20 Fest held in Capaha Park; 1st time unofficial holiday can be celebrated legally in Mo.

By Nicki Clark
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 4/20 has long been considered an unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts; and it’s the first time the event can be celebrated legally in Missouri.

In Cape Girardeau, a 4/20 Fest is underway in Capaha Park until 7 p.m.

Despite the wind, everyone we talked with is just excited to be there celebrating 4/20.

Good Day Farm is hosting the event. General Manager Drae Rowe said there’s all types of vendors, people selling cannabis accessories, plants, soaps and treats. There’s also food being cooked, chicken wings, cajun pasta, catfish and an ice cream truck.

Rowe said he wanted to bring the community together and make a day out of it.

“I’m very much a community-minded person, and I think as the first 4/20, we should probably do something for the community,” he continued. “So, I wanted to throw this event to kind of give back, give the local vendors a shout-out, help them sell their stuff and get seen.”

While the event is to celebrate marijuana, Rowe said it’s not about smoking it and is urging adults in the park to use their discretion.

