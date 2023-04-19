Heartland Votes

Zoo mourns loss of 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros

A zoological manager said Jeannie's disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other...
A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other rhinos.(Tulsa Zoo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros was humanely euthanized by veterinary care staff at the Tulsa Zoo Monday.

According to the zoo, the rhino, named Jeannie, had been diagnosed with cancer.

She began end-of-care monitoring in early April with a care team monitoring her quality of life – specifically watching for decreases in mobility and appetite.

“Jeannie was a gentle giant. She was a great ambassador for her species and our zoo. She loved tactile attention and scratches behind her ears,” zookeeper Erik Storjohann said. “Her gentle nature truly made her a favorite of all that met her.”

A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other rhinos.

“She has always led the crash (herd) with dignity and impressive vocalizations,” manager Jessica Scallan said. “We will miss her dearly.”

