Warm and windy again tomorrow. Storms possible late tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw a warm and windy day across the Heartland and it looks as though we will have a repeat tomorrow. For this evening we will see a few clouds from time to time and very mild temperatures. Lows by morning will only drop into the lower 60s in most areas. For our Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies to start the day with clouds increasing late. A few storms will move into the area during the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

On a personal note it has been great to be with you the past three days. Tomorrow I will be starting my second round of chemotherapy so I will likely be out another week or two, depending how my body reacts. Thanks for all the thoughts and prayers over the past few weeks. The Heartland is a very caring place to live and I am proud to call it home!

