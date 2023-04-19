Heartland Votes

Warm temps and windy conditions for your Wednesday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Wednesday! Another day of warm temperatures, highs in the low 80′s. Southerly winds will stay quite breezy for today while decreasing tonight. As we approach Thursdays storms southernly winds will increase, while temps warm up to the low 80s once again. Our western counties will see the storms first as the first system advances into our area. Models are showing strong to severe storms with strong winds and the possibility of hail. This weather system will continue into late Thursday night.

Heavy rain showers could be the main impact for Friday with a chance of a few strong storms. Trending cooler and dryer for your weekend, temps in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
Anthony T. Jenkins, Sr. was convicted Monday, April 17 of voluntary manslaughter and felony...
Man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in 2021 Stoddard Co. deadly shooting
A barn was destroyed by a fire in rural Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
Barn destroyed by fire in rural Cape Girardeau Co.
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 4/19/23
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 4/19/23
Your First Alert forecast at 7 a.m. on 4/19.
First Alert forecast at 7am on 4/19
Your First Alert forecast at 6 a.m. on 4/19.
First Alert 6am forecast 4/19