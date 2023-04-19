Warm temps and windy conditions for your Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Wednesday! Another day of warm temperatures, highs in the low 80′s. Southerly winds will stay quite breezy for today while decreasing tonight. As we approach Thursdays storms southernly winds will increase, while temps warm up to the low 80s once again. Our western counties will see the storms first as the first system advances into our area. Models are showing strong to severe storms with strong winds and the possibility of hail. This weather system will continue into late Thursday night.

Heavy rain showers could be the main impact for Friday with a chance of a few strong storms. Trending cooler and dryer for your weekend, temps in the low 60s.

