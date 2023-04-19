SIU plans “active threat” drill

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will hold “active threat” exercises to help improve the university’s response to emergencies.

Each year, SIU’s Emergency Operations Center conducts exercises based on simulated scenarios. On April 20, this year’s drill will involve more people and be more visible. EOC has been planning for the exercises since the fall. Ben Newman, director of public safety and chief of police, said that it will be a chance to see how people respond to active threats, including members of the EOC.

“This is an opportunity to see how our teams work together and to analyze strengths and areas for improvement. Although we have been planning these exercises for months, recent news serves as a reminder for why they are necessary,” Newman said.

Faculty, staff, and students will receive test messages about the drill. There will be an increased presence of armed police officers on the west side of campus, and campus pathways will be blocked. Newman asks the public to respect those boundaries during the drill.

SIU has communicated about the event through newsletters, emails, and posters. According to a release from SIU, the goal is to avoid causing panic and to alert people who may find the drill disturbing.

