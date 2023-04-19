Residents divided over police officer

Cardwell, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents at a town hall meeting in Cardwell have different opinions over the town’s sole protector.

Officer Danny Spradlin was the topic of heated words during the meeting. Some were there speaking against the officer, who was not present at the meeting.

One was Chris Chamberlain, who said Spradlin went too far during an incident where he and his son were arrested.

“He took me up to the police station, badgered me and my son, handcuffed us, slung us around, all over a stop sign,” Chamberlain told city officials.

Chamberlain filed a complaint against the officer, he said he was afraid it could happen to someone else, or worse.

“He’s unstable, I’m scared that somebody is going to get hurt, someone is going to get killed,” Chamberlain explained. “A teenager, he’s going to think they went for a gun and shoot them or something.”

Tracey Strange was one who didn’t feel the same way.

“I think our police officer is doing an absolutely wonderful job. We’ve had a lot of problems, especially with teenagers, running up and down roads,” she told officials.

Strange said she feels Cardwell is safer with Officer Spradlin on patrol.

“The cop we have now and everything, yeah he may be strict but he’s getting things done, that needs to be done in this town,” she said.

Cardwell Mayor Mike Clark told Chamberlain his complaint would be looked over in a closed session.

“I have your statement here and we now have your verbal statement, and it will all be taken into consideration,” he said.

The closed session began around 7:40 p.m. Officer Spradlin appeared around 20 minutes after. He left around 9:00 p.m.

The session continued after he left and ended just after 10 p.m.

Officials told Chamberlain their decision would be sent to him by mail.

