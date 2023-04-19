Parents arrested after child abuse investigation in Graves Co.

WINGO, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a child abuse incident on Tuesday, April 18, after a 5-year-old child had injuries consistent with choking and excessive bruising around the neck.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, detectives went with a worker from the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) to a home in Wingo, Kentucky, to investigate. After the investigation, both parents were arrested and taken to out-of-county jail facilities. The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Emergency custody of the child has been granted to a relative, according to the release.

The parents, Trevor Green, 26, and Shyane Nicole Merrie Green, 25, both of Wingo, were charged with first degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12.

