McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigating vehicle collision

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Houser Road around the 6500 block.

The investigation has revealed that a 2009 white International flatbed truck was hauling a backhoe when the right side tires fall off of the roadway. When the tires fell off, the truck began to violently sway and end up on the left side of the roadway. The backhoe and trailer became dislodged and ended up in the middle of House Rd.

The driver, Keith Hays, was transported to a local hospital to be checked for possible injuries. Those assisting the Sheriff’s Department on scene included the Hendron Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS, McCracken County D.E.S., Harpers Towing, Lents Towing, and the Kentucky Highway Transportation Department.

There will be an extended recovery effort to clear the roadway. The State Highway Department will also be making repairs to the roadway once the recovery is completed. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route around this area until repairs are complete.

