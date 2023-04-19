HARDIN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Lake CVB will be teaming up with multiple sponsors to bring the inaugural Mayday Music Mashup on Memorial Day Weekend.

The two day music festival will be held at Kenlake State Resort Park Amphitheatre in Hardin, Ky. on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27. Executive Director, Elena Blevins, said she is excited to be launching the new musical event in Kentucky Lake this year.

“We have a great lineup of musicians, and this event is all about giving our visitors to the Kentucky Lake area as well as our local residents something fun to do over the holiday weekend,” Blevins said. “Music is big in Kentucky right now and I believe we have one of the most beautiful venues in the Commonwealth when it comes to outdoor entertainment.”

The event starts when the gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday. Haleigh Martin will kick things off at 5 p.m., followed by Tim Lynch, and then Jeremy Marshall and friends. The headliner for Friday evening is Marshall County native, Tony Logue. Friday night will end with a 20 minute fireworks display over the water.

On Saturday, gates open at 2 p.m. and live music begins at 3 p.m. Musicians for Saturday include Corduroy Brown, Spooky Fox, Taylor Austin Dye, Rye Davis, Mike and the Moonpies, and Grammy-nominated country music artist, Deana Carter.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site throughout the weekend. There will be BBQ, burgers, craft beer, and more. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Tickets are on sale now. Friday passes are $20, Saturday passes are $40, and weekend passes are $50. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate on the weekend of the event. You can purchase your tickets or find more details on the Visit Ky Lake website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.