Kentucky man arrested after attempting to flee from police

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Benton, Ky. was arrested on Tuesday for attempting to evade Calloway County police after traffic violations.

On April 18, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Erskin Estes, 45, for traffic violations. Police told Estes to stop traveling at a high rate of speed.

Estes disobeyed the deputies’ direction and turned into an open field, where he then took off on foot. Police located Estes and resisted arrest.

Estes was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center on the following charges:

Disregarding a Stop Sign

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Resisting Arrest

Operating on a Suspended/Revoked License

Failure to Produce Insurance Card

Failure to Register/Transfer Motor Vehicle

