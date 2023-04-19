Jackson girls soccer tops Notre Dame 3-1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a clash between Class 4 District 1 rivals, Jackson took down Notre Dame 3-1 in front of a packed house on the Bulldogs home field.

Justin Nelson scored off a corner kick only 45 seconds into the game for the Indians. Olivia Klinkhardt and Rilee Monighan added two more goals for Jackson before halftime to push their lead to 3-0.

Notre Dame’s Cora Burford got one back for the Bulldogs during the second half, but Jackson held on for the win.

The Indians improve to 8-1 on the season.

