Jackson girls soccer tops Notre Dame 3-1

Jackson vs. Notre Dame
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In a clash between Class 4 District 1 rivals, Jackson took down Notre Dame 3-1 in front of a packed house on the Bulldogs home field.

Justin Nelson scored off a corner kick only 45 seconds into the game for the Indians. Olivia Klinkhardt and Rilee Monighan added two more goals for Jackson before halftime to push their lead to 3-0.

Notre Dame’s Cora Burford got one back for the Bulldogs during the second half, but Jackson held on for the win.

The Indians improve to 8-1 on the season.

