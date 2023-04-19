Heartland Votes

Good Good golf group plays at Dalhousie with A.J. Pujols

"Good Good" Golf filming at the Dalhousie Golf Club.
By Todd Richards
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Good Good Golf group has been playing at the Dalhousie Golf Club over the past ten days.

The Good Good group has over 1 million followers on YouTube and plays the game of golf with an emphasis placed on fun to attract more players to the game.

Albert Pujols’ son A.J. is a friend of members of the Good Good Golf group and helped arrange their stay at Dalhousie.

A.J. Pujols hopes this could lead to bigger things down the road for Good Good and Dalhousie.

