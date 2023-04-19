Good Good golf group plays at Dalhousie with A.J. Pujols

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Good Good Golf group has been playing at the Dalhousie Golf Club over the past ten days.

The Good Good group has over 1 million followers on YouTube and plays the game of golf with an emphasis placed on fun to attract more players to the game.

Albert Pujols’ son A.J. is a friend of members of the Good Good Golf group and helped arrange their stay at Dalhousie.

A.J. Pujols hopes this could lead to bigger things down the road for Good Good and Dalhousie.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.