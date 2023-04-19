First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

One more dry day before the pattern turns wet and stormy Thursday into Friday. Today looks to be mainly sunny, but warm and quite breezy. Afternoon air temps look to touch 80°or a bit higher, with dew points climbing moderately into the 50s. Wednesday night will be breezy and mild. An approaching upper trough and front will make for windy and eventually stormy conditions Thursday into Thursday night. SPC has SE MO under a level 2 risk of severe for Thursday, with a level 1 elsewhere. This is not expected to be a major outbreak, but a few strong to severe storms with hail and strong winds do look possible late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Another round of rain and embedded thundershowers will develop Friday afternoon into Friday night. Severe storms are not expected, but heavy downpours could be an issue, with models showing about 1 to 3 inches of rain for Thursday and Friday. Behind this system it will be breezy and cool on Saturday….rebounding a bit on Sunday. It may get cold enough for scattered frost by Sunday or Monday mornings, depending on clouds and wind.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.