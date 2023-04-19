Heartland Votes

First Alert: Tracking storms tomorrow

Your First Alert forecast at 5:30 a.m. on 4/19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - One more dry day before the pattern turns wet and stormy Thursday into Friday.

Brian Alworth says today looks to be mainly sunny, but warm and quite breezy.

Afternoon air temps look to touch 80 degrees or a bit higher, with dew points climbing moderately into the 50s. Wednesday night will be breezy and mild.

An approaching upper trough and front will make for windy and eventually stormy conditions Thursday into Thursday night.

Southeast Missouri is under a level 2 risk of severe for Thursday, with a level 1 elsewhere. This is not expected to be a major outbreak, but a few strong to severe storms with hail and strong winds do look possible late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Make sure you download the KFVS First Alert Weather app to get notifications wherever you are.

Another round of rain and embedded thundershowers will develop Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Severe storms are not expected, but heavy downpours could be an issue, with models showing about 1 to 3 inches of rain for Thursday and Friday.

Behind this system it will be breezy and cool on Saturday, rebounding a bit on Sunday.

It may get cold enough for scattered frost by Sunday or Monday mornings, depending on clouds and wind.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
Anthony T. Jenkins, Sr. was convicted Monday, April 17 of voluntary manslaughter and felony...
Man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in 2021 Stoddard Co. deadly shooting
A man who was already a registered sex offender was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for...
Advance man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for child porn possession
A barn was destroyed by a fire in rural Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
Barn destroyed by fire in rural Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm temperatures continue for today, with the chance of storms later this week
A beautiful spring sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
First Alert: Warming trend begins
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook