Crews on scene of gas station fire in Essex, Mo.

Crews are on the scene of a gas station fire Wednesday morning, April 19.
Crews are on the scene of a gas station fire Wednesday morning, April 19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESSEX, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a gas station fire Wednesday morning, April 19.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, crews are on the scene of a crash where a vehicle ran into the Essex gas station.

The pumps and station are on fire.

The Essex fire crew is on scene and the Dexter Fire Department is enroute to assist.

Crews were on the scene of a fire at a gas station in Essex, Mo. after a vehicle crashed into the station.

