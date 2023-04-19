Crews on scene of gas station fire in Essex, Mo.

ESSEX, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a gas station fire Wednesday morning, April 19.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, crews are on the scene of a crash where a vehicle ran into the Essex gas station.

The pumps and station are on fire.

The Essex fire crew is on scene and the Dexter Fire Department is enroute to assist.

