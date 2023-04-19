Cape Girardeau Hotshots sells liquor again after serving suspension

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hotshots bar and grill in Cape Girardeau, Missouri can now serve beer and alcohol again after serving its liquor license suspension.

The city’s liquor review board took the action following a shooting at the bar in early March that left five people injured and three people facing criminal charges.

According to one of the co-owners of the business, they’ve added several new security measures, including metal detectors, alarms and additional security staff.

