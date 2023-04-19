Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Hotshots sells liquor again after serving suspension

Hot Shots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau can now serve alcohol again after the business served its liquor license suspension
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hotshots bar and grill in Cape Girardeau, Missouri can now serve beer and alcohol again after serving its liquor license suspension.

The city’s liquor review board took the action following a shooting at the bar in early March that left five people injured and three people facing criminal charges.

According to one of the co-owners of the business, they’ve added several new security measures, including metal detectors, alarms and additional security staff.

