Cape Girardeau felon admits to second gun crime

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A felon on probation for a gun crime in Cape Girardeau, Mo. pleaded guilty and admitted to being caught with another firearm in December.

Trenier Roosevelt Jackson, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on April 19. Jackson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of being in possession of a firearm. He admitted to being a passenger in a speeding vehicle that Cape Girardeau Police pulled over on December 1, 2022.

After the vehicle stopped, Jackson got out of the vehicle and walked away. After police asked Jackson to return, he ran away again when the driver said he had a gun.

Jackson dropped a bag containing a stolen firearm and multiple forms of identification after he ran. He was arrested shortly after. At the time of his arrest, Jackson was on probation after being convicted of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 15 years in federal prison, a $250,000 or both.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.