Cape Girardeau deer hunt expansion

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council voted to increase the number of areas in the city where deer can be hunted.

According to Ty Metzger, the Cape Girardeau Police Officer who laid out the plan for the Urban Deer Hunt expansion, it’s getting bigger because it has to.

“They’re all over, these types of accidents, they’re occurring everywhere, because there’s so many,” Officer Metzger said.

Metzger gave a few examples such as a deer that busted through the front door of a home and multiple vehicle-deer collisions. They are just some of deer related incidents police have responded to recently. He said this hunt helps with that.

“Help maintain a healthy herd, control the population so we have less property damage, less deer car collisions,” Metzger said.

He also said the new hunting area will make a difference.

“The areas that our committee has selected, there are deer, a lot of deer in those areas,” Metzger said. “The vast majority of our deer are actually in the heart of the city, so at this point we’re gonna move from the northeast toward the middle, the south, and west so that we can start covering more areas.”

These new areas include Casquin Park and Cape Woods Conservation Area.

“I come and I walk the trails to the park in the back all the time,” Amber Teter said. She brings her daughter to walk almost every day. “There’s alot of people that walk out here so I’m afraid that we might get in their way or even scare animals away.”

Teter said the hunt taking place leaves her with a lot of questions, mainly in regard to safety. Many others have voiced similar concerns since the organized hunt began three years ago.

Officer Metzger says they’re taking every precaution.

“We look at different methods across the state and what will work for our city,” he said. “We can have a safe hunt, the hunters are doing what we ask and the hunters are showing that we can harvest deer within the city limits safely.”

Metzger said the hunt has been a success for the last two years, because there were no injuries to hunters or others, but the number of deer harvested has been disappointing.

