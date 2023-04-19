Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office searching for dump trailer thief

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in relation to the theft of a 18-foot dump trailer.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the details of the theft on their Facebook Page, as well as pictures of the vehicle believed to be connected. The SUV is believed to be involved in stealing the Texas Made trailer. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about the owner of the SUV.

The trailer was taken from a business around Monday around the 5300 block of US Hwy 61 near Fruitland, Mo. on April 3. It was last seen traveling south on Hwy 61.

If you have any information about the owner of the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office by calling 573-243-3551.

