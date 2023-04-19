Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office searching for dump trailer thief

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in relation to the theft...
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in relation to the theft of a 18-foot dump trailer.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office Facebook)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in relation to the theft of a 18-foot dump trailer.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the details of the theft on their Facebook Page, as well as pictures of the vehicle believed to be connected. The SUV is believed to be involved in stealing the Texas Made trailer. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about the owner of the SUV.

The trailer was taken from a business around Monday around the 5300 block of US Hwy 61 near Fruitland, Mo. on April 3. It was last seen traveling south on Hwy 61.

If you have any information about the owner of the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office by calling 573-243-3551.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
Anthony T. Jenkins, Sr. was convicted Monday, April 17 of voluntary manslaughter and felony...
Man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in 2021 Stoddard Co. deadly shooting
A barn was destroyed by a fire in rural Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
Barn destroyed by fire in rural Cape Girardeau Co.
A man who was already a registered sex offender was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for...
Advance man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for child porn possession

Latest News

The beaches at Wappapello Lake open Friday, April 21.
Beaches at Wappapello Lake open this weekend
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigating vehicle collision
Deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Erskin Estes, 45, for...
Kentucky man arrested after attempting to flee from police
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects