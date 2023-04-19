Heartland Votes

Bollinger Co. tornado victims benefit to be held at Twin Bridges Campground

Twin Bridges Campground near Grassy, Missouri will host a Benefit Side x Side UTV Ride and...
Twin Bridges Campground near Grassy, Missouri will host a Benefit Side x Side UTV Ride and auction for the victims of the Bollinger County tornado on Saturday, April 29.(Pinterest)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRASSY, Mo. (KFVS) - Twin Bridges Campground near Grassy, Missouri will host a Benefit Side x Side UTV Ride and auction for the victims of the Bollinger County tornado on Saturday, April 29.

Registration for the Benefit Ride begins at 9 a.m. at the pavillion and the ride will leave at 10 a.m., returning at approximately 4 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

The benefit will also include a live auction at the pavillion from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A 50/50 drawing will take place at 8 p.m. at the pavillion. It costs $1 each or six for $5.

Two live bands will perform at the event, with a $5 cover charge. Payments can be made at the raffle table. Additionally, there will be a gun raffle for a Henry 22 American Eagle rifle, costing $10 each, or six for $50.

Pulled pork sandwiches will be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a $5 donation, as long as supplies last.

For more information about the benefit, contact Danny Gramlisch at (573) 450-6735.

