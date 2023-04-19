Heartland Votes

Beaches at Wappapello Lake open this weekend

Lake Wappapello beaches to stay open late
The beaches at Wappapello Lake open Friday, April 21.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The beaches at Wappapello Lake open Friday, April 21.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Facebook, this includes Peoples Creek, Redman Creek and Rockwood Point.

While the beaches will be open, it may not be the best time to take a dip in the water. As of Wednesday afternoon, the seven-day forecast shows thunderstorms are possible on Friday, and highs will be in the lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

