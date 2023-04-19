Heartland Votes

18-year-old Cape man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

A Cape Girardeau man faces drug trafficking and possession charges, after authorities say they found fentanyl powder and pills, along with cocaine
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, April 19, an 18-year-old man was arrested in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for several drug-related charges, including drug trafficking.

According to a probable cause statement from an officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Sikeston Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at the home of Jimmy Lee Hudson Jr. Officers found and detained Hudson Jr. and his 18-year-old son, Jimmy Lee Hudson III.

After officers searched the home, they located three packages of fentanyl powder weighing approximately 5.9 grams, 18 M-30 fentanyl pills and approximately 4 grams of crack cocaine, located in a glass container in the bedroom of Hudson III, according to the statement.

Officers also found 1 gallon size zip close bag containing suspected K-2, one cigarette containing suspected K-2 and one sandwich bag containing suspected K-2. Additionally, officers located two cellular phones, $255, three 9mm rounds of ammunition, one box of sandwich bags and one set of digital scales in the bedroom.

According to the statement, Hudson III claimed ownership of all of the items listed above. He also had an active warrant for his arrest for a second degree domestic assault charge.

Officers took in additional cash and cell phones, belonging to Hudson Jr., found in the southeast bedroom for evidence. He has not been arrested at this time.

Hudson III was arrested and taken to the sheriff’s office.

The crack cocaine tested positive for cocaine at the DEA Resident Office, but the fentanyl was not tested due to safety concerns. It was transported, along with all other drug evidence, to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

