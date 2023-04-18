Warm temperatures continue for today, with the chance of storms later this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon Heartland. Another day of nice temperatures and sunshine. Still cool for your afternoon but temps warming up fairly quickly into the mid to upper 70s. Continuing the day with nice and dry conditions. Tomorrow, Wednesday will be warmer but windier, temps in the low 80s for most of the day. Southerly winds will be quite breezy gusting up to 35mph.

With warmer temperatures means active weather isn’t too far behind. Thursday will bring gusty winds and a chance of strong to server thunderstorms. Heavy rain showers will continue into Friday, dropping temps into the upper 60′s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.