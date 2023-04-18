Volunteer efforts in Bollinger Co. continue to help residents get back on their feet

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers and organizations continue leading efforts to help Bollinger County tornado victims return to normalcy.

The Patton Lions Club is set up between Marble Hill and Glenallen--providing disaster relief for those impacted.

The group is collecting clothing, blankets, hygiene products, diapers and more.

Club member Mary Freeman said it’s all about serving others.

”That’s what Lions Club International and the Patton Lions Club try to do is meet disaster needs--and there’s also a lot of other community help that we do, so it’s on our hearts to help,” Freeman said. “I know some of the help will be pulling out and there’s still gonna be a need for quite a while. These people need to get back on their feet so we’re gonna do what we can.”

Freeman added that the Patton Lions Club plans to serve residents in Marble Hill for the next several weeks.

Right now, they’re operating Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

