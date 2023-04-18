Heartland Votes

Three people injured in shooting in Centralia

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were shot, and two people were transported to the hospital with injuries in a shooting in Centralia, Illinois, Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police in Centralia told News 4 they got multiple calls for a shooting just after 6 p.m. at Laura Leake Park. When they arrived at the park, they found one person with a gunshot wound, and they were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. A second victim was transported to the hospital privately. A third victim was found but refused treatment.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124.

