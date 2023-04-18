Heartland Votes

Teens thank dump truck driver who helped save their lives after car crash

Teens thank dump truck driver who helped save their lives after car crash
By Brady Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Posey County, three teenagers involved in a major car accident last week are thanking the man who helped save them.

After being involved in the same wreck, disposal truck driver Christopher Gibson rushed into action to provide first aid.

Gibson said he was just acting on instinct since he’s trained as a volunteer firefighter.

[Previous Story: Garbage truck driver jumps into action to help injured kids in Posey Co. crash]

For the the teens involved in the accident; Benjamin Lucot, Kaytie Dickey, and Summer Henson, it was much more than that.

“We’re going to be the guy that saved Ben’s life and basically all of ours,” said Dickey. “We’re going to be giving him a gift basket to say thank you for helping us out during the wreck.”

Lucot, Dickey, and Henson were headed home on Thursday from school when they got caught in an intersection.

“Once we got in the middle of the road, I realized it wasn’t going to be able to make it across, so I put it in reverse and tried to get it out of there, but it wouldn’t go,” said Dickey.

Dickey says they were hit by one truck, then Gibson’s dump truck, which he was able to move away from the passenger cabin. He immediately went over and was able to provide emergency care for the teens.

The teens say they wouldn’t let the act go unrewarded.

“I walked in and saw the mom and dad and right away I’m like ‘You don’t work here.’ Then I saw the three kids and I was taken aback,” said Gibson. ”To see them all three talking, mobile, it’s something.”

Gibson had sat with Lucot while he was unconscious and made sure his head was stable.

The teens hoped to pay him back for something they’ll always be grateful for.

“Thank you for saving my siblings lives,” said Dickey.

“We’re all just lucky we had the right crew at the right time,” said Lucot.

Gibson wasn’t the only person who helped the teens, a neighbor and a nurse had also stopped by to help.

The teens say they plan to get that nurse a basket soon too.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a body on Interstate 57 in Johnson...
One person found dead after investigation on I-57 in Johnson County
A convicted felon who threatened a driver and bar patrons with a gun was sentenced to 5.5 years...
Felon who threatened driver, bar patrons in Butler Co. with gun sentenced to 5.5 years in prison

Latest News

Shooting generic
Three people injured in shooting in Centralia
A new tool is aimed at helping SIU Criminology students gain real life experience through...
SIU Criminology students gain real life experience through virtual reality
Virtual reality helping SIU Criminology students.
Virtual reality helping SIU Criminology students
Ralph Yarl's Aunt speaks to CBS News
Ralph Yarl’s aunt speaks to CBS about the challenges ahead
Cape Girardeau City Council members will hear more about a plan to rehabilitate the old...
Group presents rehab proposal for old Broadway Theater; city council approves public hearing