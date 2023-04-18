Heartland Votes

Southwest grounds flights nationwide due to technical issues

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials halted Southwest Airlines flights from taking off on Tuesday.

By late morning on the East Coast, more than 1,500 Southwest flights had been delayed, accounting for well over half of all delays nationwide, according to FlightAware.

Southwest said on Twitter that it asked the Federal Aviation Administration to hold up departures because of “intermittent” technical issues and hoped to resume flights as soon as possible.

The airline did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the technical problem.

The FAA said only that Southwest requested the pause on flights, and referred questions to the Dallas-based airline.

In December, Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights over the Christmas holiday due to bad weather and its crew-scheduling system becoming overwhelmed. Those cancellations cost the airline more than $1 billion and are being investigated by the Transportation Department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
Gov. Beshear announces replacement SNAP benefits for Kentuckians impacted by March 3 storms
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Notre Dame High School announced Paul Unterreiner is stepping down from his role as the boys...
Notre Dame High School head basketball coach stepping down
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
McCarthy preps House GOP debt deal to draw Biden into talks
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Teen to plead guilty in Iowa teacher’s death
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Trial begins in case against Fox for false election claims
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Rail CEO to testify in Ohio Senate about fiery derailment