Shawnee Community College students help build new playground in memory of Goreville teen

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Students in the Highway Construction Careers Training Program at Shawnee Community College installed new playground equipment at the ballpark in Vienna, Illinois, to honor the memory of a Goreville teenager.

Brayden King, 17, played baseball and basketball at Goreville High School, but lost his life in a car accident in 2020.

According to a release from the college, after King’s death, a memorial fund was created in his honor and new playground equipment was purchased. But help was needed for the installation.

Shawnee Community College students in the training program came in to help, working with their instructors earlier this week to install the new equipment near the ballfields where King played baseball. The equipment includes slides, a climbing wall and other fun features.

According to the release, this spring semester is the second class of students participating in the training program, which works with John A. Logan College and the Illinois Department of Transportation to train students to become job-ready.

Other projects have included work on the parking lot at Cairo City Hall and the soon-to-open Rise Community Market in Cairo.

