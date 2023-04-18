Heartland Votes

Sen. Fowler recognizes Rendleman Orchards 150 years of service

By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, April 18, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler welcomed Rendleman Orchard owners Wayne and Michelle Sirles to the State Capitol to thank the multigenerational family farm for their 150 years of service to the region.

According to a release from the Illinois Senate Republican Staff, Rendleman Orchards was founded in 1873 by John and Isabelle Rendleman who staked their claim on 88 acres at the Alto Pass location in Union County. Five generations later, the orchard is now 800 acres, employing hundreds and feeding millions.

“Tucked away in the hills of southernmost Illinois, and bordered by the Shawnee National Forest, the Rendleman Orchard Family has dedicated their lives to producing some of the best apples and peaches across our state,” said Sen. Fowler. “Over the years, they have invested and grown their operation providing fruit and vegetables across the entire state.”

Michelle Sirles said the orchard is considered a full-service turnaround operation, being that they are wholesale primarily and retail secondary.

“We grow it, we take care of it, we harvest it, we pack it in our own packing facilities and we ship it in our own trucks or sell it direct to consumers in our farm markets,” Sirles said. “People are quite surprised by the various services that we offer and mostly that we are the fifth generation.”

Every senator was delivered a gift box as a token of appreciation from the orchard. To learn more about Rendleman Orchards, visit their website.

