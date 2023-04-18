Police: Suspicious death investigation underway in Herrin, Ill.

Heartland Votes

By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Herrin Police report they are investigating a suspicious death.

Police said they received a report early Monday morning, April 17, that the body of a male was found on the 100 block of South 12th Street.

Herrin Police Chief David Dorris stated there is not a threat to public safety and the crime scene is contained to one location.

No other details are being released at this time.

Chief Dorris said the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Williamson county Major Case Squad, Williamson County State’s Attorneys Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Herrin Police at 618-942-4132 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).

